- Advertisement -

Chief Magistrate Pa Modou Njie of the Bundung Magistrates Court has been arrested and interdicted by the Gambian Judiciary, reportedly in connection with illicit drugs, including cocaine, linked to a court matter.

Magistrate Njie was served his interdiction letter at Kairaba Police Station earlier this week, where he remains detained and is assisting police investigations.

- Advertisement -

More on this report on The Fatu Network soon!