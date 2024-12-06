Friday, December 6, 2024

KMC Unveils First Municipal Library

KMC has inaugurated The Gambia’s first municipal library and Office of Public Information, a milestone under the EU-funded Kanifing Environmental Transformation Programme (KETP).

Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda described the project as “not just the realization of a dream but the beginning of a journey toward inclusive education, innovation, and community empowerment.” He hailed the library as “a masterpiece – a dynamic and inclusive space designed to cater to the diverse needs of our community.” The facility includes local language sections, creative arts spaces, a Repair Café, outdoor reading areas, and internet research hubs.

Registered as a charity with a dedicated board led by Zainab Ceesay, the initiative aims to expand into a network of libraries across the municipality. “We envision a network of libraries… ensuring that no student or community member is left without access to such transformative spaces,” the mayor stated.

