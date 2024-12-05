Sonko to Visit The Gambia

- Advertisement -
By: The Fatu Network Editorial
Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko is set to visit The Gambia on December 19 for the second Gambia-Senegal Economic, Trade, and Investment Forum, themed “Harmonisation of Friendlier Business Environment.”
The two-day event, to be held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, aims to strengthen Senegalo-Gambian ties, promote trade and investment, and advance regional integration under the ECOWAS Protocol.
Key activities include panel discussions, a cultural gala, and collaboration between GIEPA and Senegal’s APIX (Senegal’s Investment Promotion Agency). This will mark PM Sonko’s first visit to The Gambia under President Basirou Diomaye Faye’s administration.