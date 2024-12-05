Sonko to Visit The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko is set to visit The Gambia on December 19 for the second Gambia-Senegal Economic, Trade, and Investment Forum, themed “Harmonisation of Friendlier Business Environment.”

The two-day event, to be held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, aims to strengthen Senegalo-Gambian ties, promote trade and investment, and advance regional integration under the ECOWAS Protocol.