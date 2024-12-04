Dr. Fatoumatta Jaiteh Makes History as Second Female Gambian Orthopedic Surgeon

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Dr. Fatoumatta Jaiteh has become the second female orthopedic and trauma surgeon and the fourth Gambian overall in The Gambia.

A graduate of the University of The Gambia’s School of Medicine, she trained at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital and completed a surgical oncology fellowship at Tata Memorial Hospital in India.

In 2022, she began a three-year fellowship in trauma and orthopedics at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Malawi. Dr. Jaiteh also made history as the first Gambian woman to be admitted to the Royal College of Surgeons of England.