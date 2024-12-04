Wednesday, December 4, 2024

French Government Falls After No-Confidence Vote

45
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The French government, led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, was removed on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, following a no-confidence vote supported by far-right and left-wing lawmakers.

- Advertisement -

The vote was a response to Barnier’s use of special powers last month to pass a controversial budget aimed at reducing the deficit. This is the first time a French government has been ousted this way since 1962.

President Emmanuel Macron now has until Saturday, December 7, to appoint a new prime minister before a high-profile ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral, as financial markets react to the political uncertainty.

Previous article
China Ambassador Awards Degree Scholarship to 10 USET students
Next article
Dr. Fatoumatta Jaiteh Makes History as Second Female Gambian Orthopedic Surgeon

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions