French Government Falls After No-Confidence Vote

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The French government, led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, was removed on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, following a no-confidence vote supported by far-right and left-wing lawmakers.

The vote was a response to Barnier’s use of special powers last month to pass a controversial budget aimed at reducing the deficit. This is the first time a French government has been ousted this way since 1962.

President Emmanuel Macron now has until Saturday, December 7, to appoint a new prime minister before a high-profile ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral, as financial markets react to the political uncertainty.