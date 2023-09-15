Friday, September 15, 2023

Tragic Shooting: Police Announce Burial Details for Fallen Officers

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Office of the Inspector General of Police has officially announced the funeral arrangements for the two paramilitary officers tragically killed on Tuesday, September 12th, at the Sukuta Traffic Light Junction Highway. The solemn ceremonies will take place on Friday, September 15th, and Saturday, September 16th, in their respective hometowns.

“Today, after the Friday prayers, PC Pateh Jallow will be laid to rest in his hometown of Foni Kampasa, while PC Sang J Gomez’s burial is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 at 14:00 at his home village of Kitty 1,” the police said in a statement.

In this difficult time, the police extended their deepest condolences to the grieving families of the fallen officers and offered their prayers, hoping that Allah would grant them a place in Jannatul Firdaws.

Modou Musa Sisawo, the acting Public Relations Officer of the Police, reaffirmed the Gambia Police Force’s unwavering commitment to conducting a thorough investigation into this tragic incident.

