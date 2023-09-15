“Let the Police Execute Impartial Investigation” – Hon. Ceesay Warns Against Politicizing Shooting Incident, Cautions Against Jeopardizing Investigations

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Less than 24 hours after the government spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh, gave an interview on West Coast Radio, where he disclosed key details about the tragic shooting incident along Sukuta-Jabang Highway involving a suspect who is currently in custody, Omar Ceesay, a former National Assembly Member representing Naimina East Constituency for the Gambia Democratic Congress, shared his concerns with The Fatu Network. He emphasized that politicizing the case could jeopardize the ongoing police investigations and urged everyone to allow the authorities to conduct an impartial inquiry to uncover the truth.

Ceesay cautioned against prematurely turning this case into a political issue, stating, “Politicizing the case will jeopardize the investigation. It’s premature, unprofessional, and unjust to pass judgment at the early stages of the investigation. The police must be allowed to uncover the truth surrounding the case.”

Ceesay also alleged that some political elites are attempting to politicize the incident. He singled out government spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh and youth adviser Lamin K. Saidy, along with other officials within the government structure, for implying the involvement of opposition figures in the case. He expressed his dissatisfaction with this insinuation, stating, “Baselessly insinuating the involvement of the opposition at this stage of the investigation is unfair and unwarranted.”

While some individuals have voiced suspicions that the shooting incident was politically motivated, Hon. Ceesay accused certain government officials of pointing fingers at the opposition prematurely. He expressed concern that this political angle could undermine the credibility of the investigation.

Hon. Ceesay reiterated that this tragic incident should be treated as a matter of security concern, requiring individual and collective efforts to address it without letting emotions and political considerations cloud the pursuit of justice.

Following the government spokesperson’s interview with Peter Gomez on West Coast Radio regarding the case, numerous social media commentators have called on Sankareh to refrain from commenting further on the matter and allow the police to continue their investigation, with updates being provided through their Public Relations Officers.