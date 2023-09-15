Friday, September 15, 2023

NSA says suspect in murder of two police officers confessed of being a former rebel

231
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The National Security Adviser, Abubakarr Suleiman Jeng, has told the media that Ousainou Bojang, the primary suspect in the murder of two police officers on Tuesday, September 12, at the Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Light, has revealed to the police that he was a member of a rebel group in Casamance, Senegal.

- Advertisement -

Mr Jeng made these remarks during a joint press briefing at the Police Headquarters in Banjul earlier today.

Mr Jeng further revealed that six more suspects in connection with the murders are in police custody and helping police with their investigations.

“The team of investigators are focused on establishing the possible motive of this dastardly act whether it was alone individual or as a group,” Mr Jeng added.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Momodou Sowe, said prior to the suspect’s arrest, he had made many calls between the hours of 18:00 to 21:00. This, he said, led to the arrest of other suspects.

- Advertisement -

“The investigations are positive linking to the bigger accomplish”.

The two slain officers, PC Pateh Jallow and PC Sang Gomez will be laid to rest on Friday and Saturday respectively, while WPC Ancy Jawo, according to the reports, is recovering well.

Previous article
“Let the Police Execute Impartial Investigation” – Hon. Ceesay Warns Against Politicizing Shooting Incident, Cautions Against Jeopardizing Investigations

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions