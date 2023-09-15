NSA says suspect in murder of two police officers confessed of being a former rebel

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The National Security Adviser, Abubakarr Suleiman Jeng, has told the media that Ousainou Bojang, the primary suspect in the murder of two police officers on Tuesday, September 12, at the Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Light, has revealed to the police that he was a member of a rebel group in Casamance, Senegal.

- Advertisement -

Mr Jeng made these remarks during a joint press briefing at the Police Headquarters in Banjul earlier today.

Mr Jeng further revealed that six more suspects in connection with the murders are in police custody and helping police with their investigations.

“The team of investigators are focused on establishing the possible motive of this dastardly act whether it was alone individual or as a group,” Mr Jeng added.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Momodou Sowe, said prior to the suspect’s arrest, he had made many calls between the hours of 18:00 to 21:00. This, he said, led to the arrest of other suspects.

- Advertisement -

“The investigations are positive linking to the bigger accomplish”.

The two slain officers, PC Pateh Jallow and PC Sang Gomez will be laid to rest on Friday and Saturday respectively, while WPC Ancy Jawo, according to the reports, is recovering well.