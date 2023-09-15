‘We are politicians and not criminals’: BAC Chairman tells govt over link to murder suspect

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Following the Gambia Government Spokesman’s statement linking the attack and killing of two security officers to the Brikama Area Council (BAC), the Chairman of the council, Yankuba Darboe, has said it is “madness” to link the alleged killer of the two police officers to him and his council, saying they “are politicians and not criminals”.

On Thursday, during an interview on Coffee Time on West Coast Radio, Sankareh claimed that the suspect works at the Brikama Area Council (a police press briefing earlier today contradicts that).

“The Gambia government witch-hunt against myself continues. In their desperate attempt to stain my character, they want to connect me to the cop killer! I do not know the said killer, and it is madness to think that I have anything to do with his madness!”

The BAC supremo further refuted claims that Ousianou Bojang, the primary suspect in the murder of the two police officers, was in Banjul during his last court hearing.

According to Sankareh, the suspect was seen in video footage at the court hearing of Chairman Darboe. However, Mr Darboe dismissed that, noting that the person was not Ousainou Bojang but his security detail personnel.

“This is the picture of my security detail personnel that the Gambia Police Force, the Gambia Government spokesperson and their social media surrogates are peddling to be Ousainou Bojang, (the cop killer) [sic] at my last court hearing in Banjul.

“He is clearly not Ousainou Bojang! This harassment and political persecution by the Gambia Police Force on the pretext of criminal investigation has to stop! We are politicians and not criminals,” Yankuba said.

Yesterday, after the government spokesman linked the alleged killer to a security officer at the Brikama Area Council, the management of the council refuted the claim and described the assertion from Sankareh as “malicious” and “misleading”.