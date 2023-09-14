“They Surveyed Several PIU Posts and Wanted to Kill Dozen Officers” – Ebrima G. Sankareh

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Ebrima G. Sankareh, the spokesperson of the Gambian government, has revealed that the suspected gunman responsible for the tragic killing of two paramilitary officers, leaving one female officer seriously injured, and his co-conspirators had meticulously surveyed multiple paramilitary posts with the sinister intention of causing harm to numerous officers.

Sankareh disclosed these startling revelations during an interview with Peter Gomez on the widely followed ‘Coffee Time’ morning show at West Coast Radio.

The spokesperson disclosed that the alleged assailant had been present and actively participated in a recent demonstration during the last court hearing in Banjul. He also mentioned that multiple suspects were identified and subsequently arrested the night before his interview. While not divulging specific details, Sankareh likened the information to an overwhelming deluge, evoking the American term “TMI” (Too Much Information).

“Last night, several suspects were identified and arrests were made. I’m not going into details of what I have but the information is overwhelming as what the Americans say TMI (Too Much Information). I can tell that had the alleged gunman succeed, he and his co-conspirators there would have been chaos and confusion in this country. For a good one week, they were surveilling paramilitary posts and they wanted to kill a dozen paramilitary officers, that was the motivation,” Sankareh said.

He emphasized that had the suspected gunman and his co-conspirators succeeded in their plan, the country would have plunged into chaos and confusion. Over the course of a week leading up to the incident, they had meticulously surveilled paramilitary posts, harboring the sinister motive of eliminating a dozen paramilitary officers.

This incident has understandably deeply concerned the security forces, leaving the general public anxiously awaiting an explanation for the motive behind this tragic event.

The government’s spokesperson underscored that the police are steadily uncovering evidence pertinent to the case. He urged individuals who had knowledge of the perpetrator’s confidants and any information they might have to promptly report to the nearest police station.

Moreover, Sankareh disclosed that the suspect was met by co-conspirators at a local mosque in the vicinity immediately after the shooting incident. These individuals provided the assailant with a getaway vehicle, which was used to transport him to a remote forested area in Casamance for safety. Sankareh praised the cooperation of Mr. Bojang in the investigation process.

He affirmed that the preliminary information gathered by the police is highly compelling, reflecting their satisfaction with the progress made. In response to reports of alleged celebrations on social media, Sankareh firmly stated that anyone rejoicing in this crime should consider seeking psychological evaluation, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

While the nation mourns the untimely loss of these valiant officers, Sankareh called on every Gambian to perceive the officers as family, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice for the country. He reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

President Adama Barrow, under the banner of a democratic dispensation, has reassured that all accused individuals, regardless of the heinous nature of their alleged crimes, will be afforded their rights to legal representation and due process, as is mandated by democracy.