The Spotlight: Introducing Corporal Modou Badjie, Police Officer Making Progress in Construction and Sports

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In this special feature of The Fatu Network, we highlight Corporal Modou Badjie, a resident of Tamba Kunda Village in Foni Bintang Karenai, who is making notable advancements in the construction sector while balancing his police duties and sports activities. Badjie, who comes from a disadvantaged background, joined The Gambia Police Force in 2014 after completing high school, following years of hardship and countless sacrifices.

- Advertisement -

Before finishing high school, Badjie shared the challenges he faced in his education, stating, “I used one uniform from grade 10 to 12, and I went to school without eating anything most of the time.” This sacrifice helped him develop resilience, especially after losing his father at a young age. Driven by a desire for success, Modou also took on skills work to support his family, alongside his brother, who has served nearly two decades as a soldier. After joining the police, he chose to learn construction and carpentry to further provide for his family.

“With my current salary, I cannot assist my family. That’s why I also engage in construction work to earn additional income,” he explained, noting that the skill is a fulfilling endeavor. “Sometimes, I have my own contracts. I construct houses and handle roofing. As a police officer, I go on night patrols, and in the morning, I head straight to the construction site. If I don’t have my own contracts, I work for others during the day and get paid,” he elaborated. Badjie has been doing this for nearly a decade since joining the police and celebrated his 10th anniversary in the force on November 10, 2024.

Balancing his police work with construction has its challenges, but Badjie mentioned that he has a supportive boss who understands his work schedule and side projects. “Sometimes my boss allows me to leave for construction work if I have specific contracts,” he stated.

In addition to his construction and police work, Modou is also involved in sports and aspires to excel as a referee. He began his refereeing career in 2016, two years after joining the police, and finds inspiration in a well-known Gambian referee, Papa Gassama. “At that time, I was managing a video club owned by my brother. One day, while watching a match featuring Holland, I saw Papa as the central referee. The commentator’s introduction about him motivated me to start, and I hope to emulate him one day,” he shared.

- Advertisement -

Currently, Badjie is an active referee in the West Coast Region Elite B and aims to become a professional referee. “On days when I have a match to officiate, I work on construction until 2 PM, then I shower and head to the field. This journey has been challenging. Sometimes my colleagues tease me about my constant work. I always smile and respond, ‘Yes, in the country we live in, we must work hard.’” He added, “I aspire to be an international referee and a FIFA badge holder to elevate The Gambian flag. Recently, I have a mentor, Abdoullah N. Jammeh, whose games I follow closely.”

Badjie’s story is genuinely inspiring, and he is reaching out to others for assistance with contracts to help him realize his dreams.