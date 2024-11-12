Lamin K. Saidy, Presidential Youth Adviser, Advocates for Collaborative Governance in China

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In an age where collaborative governance is more crucial than ever, Lamin K. Saidy, the Presidential Youth Adviser of Gambia took centre stage at a prestigious ministerial workshop held at the University of Chinese Academy of Social Science aimed at enhancing the capacities of presidential advisers in developing countries. The workshop, attended by representatives from various nations, aimed to foster dialogue and exchange innovative strategies for national governance in the face of contemporary challenges.

Saidy, recognized for his impactful initiatives in empowering the youth within the Gambia emphasized the pivotal role young people play in shaping modern governance. During his address, he outlined a vision where youth engagement transcends traditional governance models, proposing instead a collaborative framework that harnesses the unique perspectives and energy of the younger generations.

” Mr. Chairman, as Presidential Adviser on Youth, my role is very critical as it relates to over 57% of the population. My role includes advising His Excellency on issues affecting youth especially relating to job opportunities, irregular migration, access to capital and financing, etc

The workshop brought together Presidential Advisers from 7 African countries (West Africa, East Africa and Southern African countries. Saidy acknowledged that The Gambia has a lot to learn from China, especially in harnessing the power of digital technology and innovative leadership to drive progress and development in our nation.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, digital public infrastructure has emerged as a cornerstone for effective governance, citizen engagement, and service delivery. China’s remarkable journey in building robust digital infrastructure and leveraging technology for governance and public service delivery serves as a beacon of inspiration for nations around the globe, including The Gambia.

From e-governance initiatives to digital identity systems, China has demonstrated exemplary leadership in harnessing the potential of technology to enhance transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in governance”. He outlines

The Presidential youth adviser underscores the significance of the training noting it serves as an opportunity to draw a wealth of knowledge and experiences from the experts and speakers lined up as they seek to explore innovative strategies and best practices that they can adapt and implement within their national context to strengthen governance structures and improve service delivery for their citizens.

“As we engage in enriching discussions and interactive sessions throughout this workshop, let us seize this opportunity to deepen our understanding, broaden our perspectives, and forge meaningful connections with counterparts from other developing countries. It is worth noting that China-Gambia relations have been long-standing and the Government of The Gambia has in many ways benefited from support from the Chinese Government- ranging from education scholarship packages, health support, agriculture and technical support, access to financing of critical projects, to name a few. We remain grateful”. He outlines