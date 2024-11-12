Gambia Sends Delegation to Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh

- Advertisement -

The Government announced the dispatch of an official delegation to the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which was set to begin on Monday, November 11.

The summit focuses on supporting Palestine and Lebanon amid rising tensions in the region. The delegation representing The Gambia includes Dr. Momodou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Momodou Sabally, the President’s Special Adviser, Yankuba Dibba, CEO of the OIC Secretariat, and Ambassador OJ Sallah.

Dr. Tangara emphasized the summit’s significance, stating, “This summit is crucial in addressing the urgent needs of Palestine and Lebanon.” The Gambia’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting these countries during this critical time.