Senegalese Minister Moustapha Ba’s Death: Family, Collaborators, and Prosecutor’s Office Share New Details

- Advertisement -

The investigation into the death of Moustapha Ba, former Senegalese Finance Minister, has deepened following recent interviews and statements, as disclosed by local sources. After a preliminary autopsy raised questions about the nature of Ba’s passing, Senegalese authorities have postponed funeral arrangements to conduct further inquiries.

Ba’s widow, Yassine Sall Ba, was interviewed by the Division of Criminal Investigations (DIC) in Senegal. According to L’Observateur, investigators questioned her about the circumstances in which she discovered her husband’s body. Ba reportedly fell ill while en route to a pharmacy in Paris and was later taken to a hospital, where he spent several days in a coma before his death on November 4.

- Advertisement -

Yassine Sall Ba informed investigators that her husband had left Dakar in good health despite having chronic kidney issues that required medication. She explained that she traveled to Paris after several days of silence from her husband and unsuccessful attempts to reach him by phone. Yassine was accompanied in her search by family friend and former cabinet aide Babou Diédhiou, who also spoke to investigators about their time in Paris.

Meanwhile, Senegal’s chief prosecutor, Ibrahima Ndoye, has met with Ba’s family, represented by their attorney, El Hadji Diouf. Diouf stated that the prosecutor reassured the family that they would regain custody of Ba’s body soon. “Only a few formalities remain,” Diouf added, with expectations that the family could recover Ba’s body within the coming days.

The former cabinet aide Diédhiou, who assisted Ba in international travel logistics, did not accompany Ba on his final trip to France. Diédhiou later joined Yassine in Paris to help locate Ba. Both returned to Dakar on Saturday with Ba’s remains, which are expected to be released for burial after the final investigative steps are completed.

The police have indicated that the inquiry could yield “surprising answers and unexpected conclusions” in the days ahead.