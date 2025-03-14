“The Police Command Has Failed Us” – Officers Raise Concerns Over Unpaid Independence Parade Allowances

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Some officers of the Gambia Police Force who participated in the recently concluded Independence Day Diamond Jubilee celebrations have raised concerns over unpaid allowances.

- Advertisement -

Speaking anonymously to The Fatu Network, a police officer expressed frustration, stating that despite dedicating their time and effort to ensuring a spectacular performance for the nation, their parade and rehearsal allowances remain unpaid. The officer further revealed that those from the provinces were required to fill out claimant forms, yet their provincial allowances also remain unsettled.

“The police command has failed us. We gave it our all, but up to now, we have not been paid,” the officer lamented.

When contacted for clarification, the Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force, ASP Momodou Musa Sissawo, explained that he had reached out to a senior management officer within the force regarding the claims. According to ASP Sissawo, officers who participated in the parade were indeed asked to sign claimant forms, but this process was only meant for those stationed in the provinces.

He further clarified that there was no allocated budget for officers who took part in the parade. However, out of goodwill, the police command usually issues a token of appreciation to participants. ASP Sissawo also emphasized that the disbursement of funds follows due procedures, similar to financial allocations for participants in police outreach programs.

- Advertisement -

The police PRO assured The Fatu Network that he would follow up with the Finance Department to ascertain the status of the claims. Meanwhile, The Fatu Network will continue to track developments and provide updates as they unfold.