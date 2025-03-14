Gambian Painter Calls for Unity in the Industry, Launches Painters Association

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Mamadou “Pato” Jallow, a professional house painter and owner of Pato’s Perfect Painting (PPP) in Sukuta, has taken the initiative to unite painters across The Gambia under a newly proposed Gambia Painters Association. The association aims to address industry challenges, promote collaboration, and provide a platform for knowledge exchange among painters.

As the painting industry in The Gambia continues to grow, Jallow believes it is time for painters to come together under a formal organization, similar to those established by drivers, bakers, and other professionals.

“The goal of this association is to identify and address the challenges we face as painters, create a platform to exchange ideas and business opportunities, and strengthen our profession through collaboration and advocacy,” Jallow stated.

To kickstart the initiative, he plans to create a WhatsApp group where painters can connect, share ideas, and discuss the way forward. A general meeting will be scheduled soon to officially establish the association.

Jallow acknowledges that forming the association will require effort and commitment but remains optimistic about the impact it will have on the industry.

“I know building this will take effort, but together, we can make a lasting impact,” he added.

Painters interested in joining the initiative are encouraged to reach out to Jallow at +220 2910234 to be added to the WhatsApp group.