President Barrow Highlights Unity, Peace on International Day for Combating Islamophobia

By Hadram Hydara

President Adama Barrow, Chairman of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), urged global unity against religious discrimination in a statement marking the International Day for Combating Islamophobia on 15th March.

This occasion coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, amplifying its message of spiritual renewal and human solidarity.

President Barrow emphasised that Islam is a religion of “peace, compassion, and beauty,” highlighting its commitment to justice and mercy. Quoting the Holy Quran, he stated: “Whoever saves one life, it is as if they have saved all of humanity” (5:32), underscoring Islam’s universal regard for human life and dignity.

He expressed concern over the rising tide of Islamophobia, describing it as a force that “divides societies, breeds hostility, and threatens the harmony we strive to build in an increasingly interconnected world.”

President Barrow called for decisive action to combat prejudice, urging leaders and nations to “stand united to take concrete steps to combat Islamophobia,” dispel stereotypes, and challenge hate speech.

Reflecting on the day’s significance, President Barrow invited the global community to reaffirm shared values and embrace the universal language of peace and respect. He

concluded with a hopeful vision, stating, “together, we can create a world wherein everyone, regardless of their faith, can live in an environment where they are cherished and safe.”

The President’s message serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of combating bigotry and promoting mutual understanding, paving the way for a more inclusive and harmonious future.