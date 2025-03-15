World Consumer Rights Day 2025

- Advertisement -

On March 15th, The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) joins the global community to celebrate World Consumer Rights Day. This year’s theme, “A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles,” resonates deeply with The Gambia’s environmental challenges and development agenda. To align with this global theme, the GCCPC introduces a sub-theme: “Empowering Consumers for a Greener Tomorrow: Access, Awareness, and Action.”

The global theme emphasizes the urgent need for sustainable and healthy lifestyle choices to be available, accessible, and affordable for all consumers. It underscores the importance of upholding people’s basic rights and needs during this transition, ensuring that sustainable living benefits both individuals and the planet.

The sub-theme “Empowering Consumers for a Greener Tomorrow: Access, Awareness, and Action” highlights the GCCPC’s commitment to promoting sustainable consumer behavior in The Gambia focusing on:

Ensuring that consumers have access to affordable, eco-friendly alternatives products. Educating consumers about their rights and the importance of sustainable living. Encouraging proactive steps towards sustainable consumption and environmental responsibility.

As we celebrate World Consumer Rights Day, the GCCPC calls on all citizens to join this global movement by adopting more sustainable consumer behaviors. Together, we can create a greener, healthier, and more just world for all.

The GCCPC is urging for more effective collaboration between relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Civil Society Groups, regional and international bodies, as we all transition to sustainable lifestyles.

To commemorate this day, The GCCPC emphasizes the importance of a clear and readily available redress mechanism for consumers affected by unsafe products or unfair treatment. Consumers are encouraged to report grievances to the Commission for assistance. For more information about World Consumer Rights Day or to report consumer rights violations, please contact the GCCPC at 5000033 or 2292674, or email us at info@gccgm.

Together, let’s empower consumers for a greener tomorrow and build a sustainable future for The Gambia.