Rice Farmer in Kerewan Village Aims to Become Youngest Leading Rice Producer

By Dawda Baldeh

Mustapha Fatty, an energetic youth leader and rice farmer from Kerewan Samba Sira in the Lower Fulladu West Constituency, aspires to be the leading young rice producer in his area to help tackle the rising rice prices.

Kerewan, situated approximately 400 kilometres from Banjul, is a vibrant hub for agricultural production. Five years ago, he commenced cultivating a 2.5-hectare rice farm, which he has since expanded to 15 hectares, with the aim of becoming a prominent rice producer in the nation.

“When I finished school, I wanted to go to Europe, but whenever I returned home, I found my aging father struggling to support the family. My father constantly buys rice, and it’s costly. I decided to engage in rice farming to help my family, utilising the land and fresh water available for farming,” he stated.

Mustapha anticipates a bountiful harvest by the end of April.

“Farming is rewarding. It allows you to feed yourself and earn an income,” he added.

Although he has ambitious plans to become a leading rice farmer, Mustapha is facing challenges in acquiring modern farming equipment to boost productivity.

“Farming is costly, and I need the assistance of the government, philanthropists, NGOs, and others to help me achieve my dreams,” he appealed.

With only a month remaining until the harvest of his 15-hectare farm, Mustapha emphasised the importance of securing a combine harvester, tractor, and additional equipment at this time.

He encourages young people to delve into farming to contribute to the country’s goal of food self-sufficiency.

“If young people receive support in agriculture, we can advance the country… I previously considered taking the back way, but I have changed my mind. I want to work here and contribute to the country’s development,” he stressed.

Mustapha’s vision is to reduce the heavy reliance on rice imports for consumption.

Research indicates that The Gambia imports roughly 175,000 tons of rice annually, accounting for about 70% of its total rice requirements.

“My goal is to ensure my country has adequate food without depending on others. We can achieve this,” he said.

Currently, the young farmer mentioned that he is creating jobs and alleviating the burden on families for food.

“I aspire to be a large-scale rice farmer,” he told The Fatu Network.

Based in his village, Kerewan Samba Sira, Mustapha operates the Jakhally Pacharr farm.

Despite encountering challenges, he appreciates the support from the government through the Ministry of Agriculture and various partners in projects that enhance his productivity.

“The government has been assisting farmers with fertiliser and seedlings, which has been immensely helpful,” he explained.

Despite having a vision, Mustapha is struggling to turn his dreams into reality, highlighting the urgent need for support for visionary individuals like him.