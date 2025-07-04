Ministry of Health Official Statement on Recent Rent Dispute and Media Coverage

- Advertisement -

Editor’s Note: The following is a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, published here in full and without alteration.

The Ministry of Health wishes to clarify recent reports about a rental dispute involving one of our facilities, as well as the subsequent media coverage of this issue. We recognise and value the important role of the media in informing the public, but we feel it is necessary to provide a fuller account of events to ensure fair and accurate reporting.

- Advertisement -

At the core of this matter is a landlord who, regrettably, has behaved in a manner unbecoming of a professional relationship. This person has made abusive remarks targeting senior Ministry officials and has even threatened the use of black magic against officials. Despite these unacceptable actions, the Ministry has consistently acted in good faith as a tenant.

Regarding the financial aspects of this matter, it is important to clarify the actual timeline of events. The Ministry had agreed with the landlord to pay the rent for 2025 in two instalments. The first instalment, covering January to June 2025, was settled promptly. The second instalment, for the latter half of 2025, was scheduled for payment in June, by our standard procedures and prior agreement. While the Treasury Department’s processes sometimes require time, the payment was ultimately made within the agreed-upon timeframe.

However, before this process could be completed, and contrary to the provisions of the Rent Act 2024, which prohibit demanding rent in advance, the landlord took the drastic step of locking the facility. This premature action disrupted critical official administrative functions. The Ministry deeply regrets any inconvenience caused to the public by this unnecessary escalation.

We take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to all Gambians. Our public health facilities continue to offer essential services, including C-sections, dialysis, and maternal and child health care, at costs significantly lower than private providers. While we acknowledge the challenges we face in delivering these services, we are proud of the progress made over the past decade in our pursuit of universal health coverage.

- Advertisement -

To What’s On Gambia, we must emphasise the importance of balanced reporting that presents all sides of a story. Journalism that omits key facts risks misleading the public and undermining trust in our institutions. Hearing from both sides will always help your readership to get the facts. We extend an open invitation to you to engage with us for clarification on matters of public interest. Unfortunately, for most things against the government, you jump to conclusions without hearing from the government’s side. Your readership deserves better.

The Ministry of Health values its relationships with all stakeholders, including property owners and the media. We remain committed to resolving disputes amicably and professionally, always with the best interests of the Gambian people at heart. We will continue working tirelessly to improve our healthcare system and serve the public with the dedication and integrity they deserve.

The Ministry of Health