Wetland Under Threat: Ebotown Residents Express Frustration Over Alleged Construction on the Wetland

By: Mama A. Touray

The Ebotown wetland, which serves as a crucial source of income for women oyster harvesters and the wider Ebotown community, has been under threat, leading to a decline in oyster harvesting and a loss of income for those engaged in it. During a visit to the wetland by The Fatu Network’s team, residents expressed frustration over the alleged illegal construction on the wetland.

Expressing concerns about the issue, Alagie Jobe, the deputy chairman of the Jeshwang-Ebotown ward development committee, explained that they had a pilot project they wanted to bring to the riverside, which led them to discover the site in poor condition.

He added, “It was shocking and disappointing when we arrived at the riverside. What the partners saw did not please them, and that led to the rejection of the project. We then contacted authorities, including the Minister of Environment, and she promised to be here.”

Jobe, however, stated that improvements have been seen since reaching out to the relevant authorities about the issue.

“The authorities are responding, and all we are looking for is to ensure that anything here that is illegal must be demolished. When the Physical Planning team visited, they told us they had not issued any clearance to these people because this is a wetland,” he said.

He continued, “The Physical Planning department instructed us to inform our ward councilor to write and recommend demolition through KMC, and they will act on that.”

Modou Nyassi, a resident of Ebotown, informed The Fatu Network that this is not the first time they have lost such projects to other coastal communities due to the deteriorating condition of the wetland.

He stressed that this wetland should be protected by the government, adding that they have recently seen various individuals, who are not residents of Ebotown, measuring and selling the land to others.

“The worst part is that those who bought the land do not bring sand to the ground. Instead, they ask donkey-drivers and waste collectors to throw waste on the side, which they later burn and start constructing. If it rains, the houses could crack, which will eventually lead to them collapsing. We are calling on the government to intervene now and not wait until many structures are built,” he explained.

A representative of the Alkalo attributed the bad condition of the wetland to the scarcity of oysters and fish.

“When we reached here, we were shocked and disappointed that waste was being thrown on the wetland. This waste has caused significant challenges for us because there are no enough oysters or fish, as the environment is not clean. We are appealing to the government to come to our aid, because when the rainy season starts, it will really affect us,” he said.

Dodou Kinteh, on behalf of the youths of Ebotown, called on the authorities to help preserve the wetland, citing the potential for disaster if the ongoing construction continues.

“In the near future, there will be a disaster. So, to avoid it, we must act now. The failed pilot project could have created many job opportunities for the youths. We have seen women oyster harvesters who have been earning a living and supporting their families, but they, too, have been complaining about the state of the wetland, which has been turned into a dumpsite,” he stated.