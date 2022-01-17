The Last Battle Lost: Supreme Court Dismisses UDP’s Review Motion

Chief Justice Hassan Jallow
The Supreme Court of the Gambia has today dismissed the application of the United Democratic Party (UDP) which was filed by the party asking the supreme court to review its earlier ruling on the UDP’s election petitions against President Adama Barrow, Independent Election commission (IEC) and the Minister of Justice on what the party described as malpractices in the Presidential 4th December Presidential 2021

The UDP had earlier lost the said case and later applied for a review of the court previous ruling.

In today’s sitting, the case was mentioned at 1pm by the Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow who presided over the application review motion and dismissed the application by maintaining their earlier position of the court.

It could be recalled that the UDP filed a motion dated on 10th January 2022 seeking review of the supreme court decision against them after the court struct out their election petition on the 28th December 2021.

The court held that the petitioner (UDP) failed to comply with the requirement of rule 11 of the election petition by not filing a notice of petition and the proposed security. The court therefore ruled that UDP did not comply to the rule of the petition and ordered that the review application be struct out of the court.

