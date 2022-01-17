Sad Moment For Ivory Coast: Father Of Goalkeeper Sangare Dies

- Advertisement -

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare has today lost his dad.

“It is with great sadness that the Ivorian national team learned of the death in the night of January 16-17 of the father of goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare,” said the Ivorian Football Federation in a statement.

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare is said to have made an error during their clash with Sierra Leone and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Ali Sangare dropped the ball in stoppage time after it was headed back to him. As a result, Alhaji Kamara was able to score Sierra Leone’s equaliser.

He also injured himself and was unable to continue the game, forcing Serge Aurier to go in goal for the Ivory Coast as they lost their lead to draw the game 2-2 with Sierra Leone.