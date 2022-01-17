IEC Announces Dates For National Assembly Election, Nomination And Campaign

The IEC Chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has in a press release issued today 17th January 2022 and signed by its Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai announced dates for the conducts of the national assembly elections, nomination of candidates and campaign period.

“The Independent Electoral Commission, in exercise of its mandate under section 96 of the Constitution of the Gambia and Section 40 of the Elections Act, wish to inform the general public that National Assembly Elections for all Constituencies in The Gambia will be conducted on Saturday 9th April 2022,” the press release stated.

The release also noted that the nomination period will last for 9 days

“The public is hereby informed that the IEC in view of section 89 of the Constitution and section 42 of Elections Act will conduct nomination of candidates for the said elections from 5th to 13th March 2022 between the hours of 8am to 4pm at the respective Regional offices in Banjul, Kanifing, Brikama, Kerewan, Mansakonko, Janjanbureh and Basse. Nomination papers can be collected from the said Regional Offices on the 4th February 2022”

Campaigns also run from 17th March to 7th April 2022.

“In the exercise of the powers given in section 85 of the Elections Act, the IEC wishes to announce that the campaign period for the said elections shall start from 17th March, 2022 and end on 7th April 2022.”

