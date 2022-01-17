Prosecution Asks For Time To Prepare Charge Sheet For General Badjie’s “Murder” Case

- Advertisement -

General Saul Badjie, former military aide to ex-president Yayah Jammeh today appeared in court on reportedly murder allegations alleged to have been committed by him during the Yayah Jammeh presidency.

Though there was no clear charge sheet that clearly explains why he was before the court, it was previously reported that the said murder accusations are related to the death of two Gambia-American citizens, Mamut Ceesay and Ebou jobe.

When the case was called in court, Justice Alameh asked for the charge sheet to be read, but the prosecution requested for time to properly prepare the charge sheet for the prosecution of the former security aide to the ex-president.

General Badjie’s lawyer, Sheriff K. Jobe revealed that his client’s continued detention at the state central prison is unlawful, urging the prosecution to open their case. “Since the prosecution is yet to open its case, it remains civil,” he argued.

Defense counsel, Sheriff Jobe further held that there was no legal ground to remand the accused person and therefore urged for the prosecution to open its case.

The case was adjourned to 24th January 2022.