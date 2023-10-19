Friday, October 20, 2023

The Gambia signs hydrogen exploration agreement

Hydrogen exploration in the MSGBC country has been agreed upon by the Gambian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and H2 Gambia Limited, a subsidiary of HydroGenesis, as per Or Noir Africa.

The agreement was signed at the CTICC in Cape Town on the first day of African Energy Week (AEW).

The agreement, signed by Director of HydrogenGenesis, Ben Sayers, and Director of the Gambia’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Sheick Omar Bittaye, in the presence of the country’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Hon. Abdoulie Jobe, opens the door for cooperation between the two parties in researching The Gambia’s onshore hydrogen potential.

Bittaye said the agreement allows for comprehensive research to be conducted for a period of one year and is part of the country’s efforts to transition to cleaner energy.

Furthermore, Bittaye commented that if commercial opportunities for hydrogen are discovered, the deal will optimize the entire hydrogen and energy value chain, resulting in more job opportunities and economic growth for the local population.

Another agreement will be signed to enable hydrogen production if H2 Gambia Limited discovers commercial-scale hydrogen resources in the country. This agreement comes as The Gambia maximizes its energy exploration efforts through partnerships with global oil, gas, and hydrogen companies to guarantee energy security and accessibility.

