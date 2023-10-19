GPPA report reveals BsAC fails to carry out open tenders in 2021-2022

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

According to a report by the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA), the Basse Area Council (BsAC) did not carry out any open tenders in 2021 and 2022, with the report showing that BsAC did 420 single-source procurements in 2022.

BsAC former Finance Director Lamin Suso admitted that the council did not deduct the withholding tax as required by law. He stated that he was aware of the need to deduct it, but failed to do so, citing his lack of knowledge on when to execute the deduction.

During an audit, the auditors found that the BsAC had spent exorbitantly on the refurbishment of the Director of Finance’s residence. For instance, the Audit report showed that D15,500 was spent on air conditioning, D14,000 on a mattress, and D17,000 on a bed and mirror. The auditors also noted that D91,000 was spent on furniture and other expenditures.

Moreover, Suso admitted that the BsAC was responsible for refurbishing his residence in Basse and paying an excessive amount of rent. However, Counsel Patrick Gomez argued that the rent fee was unreasonable since the house lacked an air conditioner, bed, and other facilities.

Suso claimed that the furniture purchased was placed in the offices of the Chairman and his office in the council, not his home. He further admitted that the payments made to refurbish his residence did not follow due process and flouted the rules.

The Basse Area Council spent D99,700 on stationery through single sourcing. Lamin Suso, the former Director, confirmed that the amount was an accumulation of several invoices. He acknowledged not having vouchers regarding this procurement and emphatically not following the rules.

Counsel Patrick Gomez highlighted the procedures followed for the following contracts:

– Construction of a market for D45,000 awarded to Momodou Salieu Jallow through single sourcing.

– On 21 June 2021, the Area Council spent D48,000 on a motorcycle.

– The Council spent D750 D750,000 on cement, rods and other materials for the Sandika Market.

– The Basse Area Council gave the contract to Nuha Manneh in March 2021 for the construction of a road. Nuha Manneh is a driver of the Area Council. Suso said he was new to the council at the time, having been there for only a month. All these contracts did not follow due process.

Suso expressed concern that there could be fraud and mismanagement of funds. He admitted that the rules were not followed and that there were no delivery notes for all procurements.

In response to the audit findings, Suso revealed that he did not set his eyes on the said constructed road. He claimed that the road was never built, emphasizing that Manneh was paid. He found the arrangement in place and subsequently acknowledged disbursing the payment to the driver for the road construction.

The former Director admitted to paying D92,000 for four air conditioners. He added that a substantial amount of D130,000 was used to purchase a smart television for the council. The purchase was taken on credit and later repaid. He noted that it was a mutual arrangement between him, the CEO, and the Chairman of the Council.