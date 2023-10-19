Friday, October 20, 2023

D. Jobz Advises Rising Music Artists Not to be Too Obsessed with Immediate Success

316
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Dembo Jobarteh, known as D Jobz or Baddest Manager, a Music Business Consultant, and Artist Manager, has advised young music artists not to become too fixated on immediate success.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted the importance of staying focused on their work and allowing success and money to come naturally.

D Jobz cautioned against the trend of aspiring artists wanting to become superstars without putting in the necessary effort and facing the challenges that come with it.

He used the example of Sanna Signateh, popularly known as ST. Brikama Boyo, to illustrate that success in the music industry requires dedication, sacrifices, and hard work.

D Jobz shared his personal experience with ST, recounting the hurdles they faced together when they first started their music careers.

- Advertisement -

“We used to walk from various places, such as from Tabokoto to Kanifing, Pipeline, Bundung to record songs and go to Bijilo to meet T. Smallz. We also walked from Bakau to the Officers Mess in Kotu to attend T. Smallz concerts,” he explained.

D. Jobz emphasized that their journey was not easy, but their commitment and perseverance eventually paid off.

The artist manager also highlights the challenges they encountered in distributing ST’s music CDs and the financial struggles they faced.

“At the time, ST didn’t even have a bicycle, proper shoes, or clothes, and sometimes we shared shoes and clothes,” he added.

- Advertisement -

However, he added that they managed to overcome these obstacles with the help of others, such as a barber named Alhagie in Tabokoto who would give them money when they were broke.

D Jobz stressed the significance of commitment and gradual progress in achieving success.

He mentioned that ST started singing in 2006 and released his debut song “Who is ST” in 2007 when he was relatively unknown.

“It was only in 2010, with the release of his song “Adia Taa Ntele” (I Like It), that people from Brikama and beyond started to recognize him,” he told The Fatu Network in an interview.

D Jobz emphasized that success is not accidental but requires dedication, commitment, and self-confidence.

He further expressed concern about the content of some songs composed by rising artists.

He discouraged the creation of songs centered around pornography, sex, aggression, animosity, burglary, radical behavior, insults, and hatred, stating that such songs do not contribute positively to society.

In summary, D Jobz advised aspiring and rising musicians to avoid being distracted by their obsession with immediate success. He also encouraged them to focus on composing good songs and to understand that success in the music industry is a gradual process that requires dedication and commitment.

Previous article
Road Accident Claims Life Along Bertil Harding Highway
Next article
The Gambia signs hydrogen exploration agreement

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions