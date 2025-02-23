Tensions rise as Senegalese officials enter Gambian border village

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

Tensions flared Friday as Senegalese GSM officials, accompanied by security personnel, entered The Gambian border village of Darsilameh to draw a sketch plan for the construction of a security post at Tranquil Darsilameh, on the Senegalese side of the border.

A source on the ground in Darsilameh, speaking to The Fatu Network on Sunday morning, confirmed that the Senegalese authorities, equipped with measuring tools, surveyed the land area. This action led to a confrontation between some youths of Darsilameh Tranquil and residents of Cassamance at Tranquil, where the Senegalese officials were converging to draft the plan.

The confrontation arose as the youths of Tranquil expressed concerns about a potential intrusion into Gambian territory.

Siman Lowe, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), confirmed the incident to The Fatu Network. He stated: “There have been no reports of escalation. The situation is calm, and our officers will continue to monitor the situation.”

Lowe added: “Reports received through the Officer Commanding at the Darsilameh Immigration Border Post confirmed that there was a confrontation between some youths of Darsilameh Tranquil and the people of Cassamance at Tranquil, where Senegalese authorities and their security personnel converged to draw a sketch plan for the construction of a security post at Tranquil Darsilameh, on the Senegalese side.”

Historical Context and Peace Talks

The border tensions between Darsilameh and Cassamance have deep historical roots. The Gambia and Senegal have long disputed the exact demarcation of their shared border, leading to periodic confrontations and standoffs. The village of Tranquil has been a focal point of these disputes, with both sides claiming jurisdiction over the area.

In recent years, efforts have been made to address these tensions through diplomatic channels. Peace talks have been held between the two nations, aiming to find a lasting solution to the border dispute. In July 2023, Gambian authorities and a Senegalese diplomatic representative met with residents of Darsilameh to discuss the ongoing crisis and gather firsthand information. Additionally, high-level security meetings have been convened to enhance border security and promote peace.

Despite these efforts, tensions remain high among residents and military forces on both sides of the border. The recent incident in Darsilameh underscores the fragile nature of the peace and the need for continued dialogue and cooperation to prevent further escalations.