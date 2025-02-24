Tackling the Antenatal Care Crisis: GACH Inaugurates D1.5 Million Waiting Shed in Sanyang

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In a significant step toward addressing antenatal care challenges, Dr. Abubacarr Jawara, CEO of GACH Global, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art waiting shed at the Sanyang Health Center, valued at D1.5 million. This facility aims to enhance patient experience and effectively tackle maternity-related issues.

- Advertisement -

During the inauguration, Momodou Bojang, a member of the Sanyang Council of Elders, emphasized the waiting shed’s potential to improve health outcomes in the community. “This health center was built by the people of Sanyang, not the government. Jawara has fulfilled every promise he made to us,” he stated, highlighting the facility’s importance in providing a safe and healthy environment for women during childbirth.

Boto Bojang, the Sanyang Ward Councilor, described the timing of the new maternity ward as crucial. “This will help our expecting mothers and their babies,” he remarked, noting that the facility will serve over 17 villages in the Sanyang ward. He acknowledged the previous struggles women faced during pregnancy, asserting that the new waiting shed would alleviate those burdens.

Omar Baldeh, the officer-in-charge at the health center, shared his optimism about the facility’s impact. “This facility is going to address a lot of issues here. It will help us and our patients,” he said, expressing gratitude to Dr. Jawara and his team for their support.

Abdoulie Gaye, the Village Development Committee Chairman, highlighted the project’s historical significance, stating that GACH is the first organization to invest in Sanyang since mining began in the area. “Before, our women suffered a lot when they came for their monthly antenatal care. They used to sit outside with their babies, but today, that has come to an end,” he recounted.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Abubacarr Jawara expressed his enthusiasm for the project’s completion, stating, “I am very happy that this new waiting shed will help the women in the Sanyang community.” He committed to continuing his support for the community, declaring, “This is just the beginning,” and revealing that more projects are in the pipeline.