Sponsored Content: Prime Industrial Facility For Sale | Kanifing Industrial Estate

24
ASKING PRICE: D74,700,000 / USD 1,000,000

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

Total Land Area: 5,000 m²
Built-up Area: 43% coverage
Factory Building: 1,800 m² with steel portal frame construction
Office Space: Two buildings totaling 145 m²
Support Facilities: Mosque, cafeteria, store, security kiosk
Utilities: Connected to NAWEC electricity grid and water supply
Condition: Good state of repair
Yard Area: Paved with a concrete finish

📺 Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/7Z7VPTSR2ko

📞 Call GAMREALTY at +220 7063800 for more details or a viewing!

