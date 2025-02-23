Sponsored Content: Prime Industrial Facility For Sale | Kanifing Industrial Estate

- Advertisement -
ASKING PRICE: D74,700,000 / USD 1,000,000
✅ PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
• Total Land Area: 5,000 m²
• Built-up Area: 43% coverage
• Factory Building: 1,800 m² with steel portal frame construction
• Office Space: Two buildings totaling 145 m²
• Support Facilities: Mosque, cafeteria, store, security kiosk
• Utilities: Connected to NAWEC electricity grid and water supply
• Condition: Good state of repair
• Yard Area: Paved with a concrete finish
📺 Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/7Z7VPTSR2ko
📞 Call GAMREALTY at +220 7063800 for more details or a viewing!