Sponsored Content: Prime Industrial Facility For Sale | Kanifing Industrial Estate

- Advertisement -

ASKING PRICE: D74,700,000 / USD 1,000,000

✅ PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- Advertisement -

• Total Land Area: 5,000 m²

• Built-up Area: 43% coverage

• Factory Building: 1,800 m² with steel portal frame construction

• Office Space: Two buildings totaling 145 m²

• Support Facilities: Mosque, cafeteria, store, security kiosk

• Utilities: Connected to NAWEC electricity grid and water supply

• Condition: Good state of repair

• Yard Area: Paved with a concrete finish

📺 Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/7Z7VPTSR2ko

📞 Call GAMREALTY at +220 7063800 for more details or a viewing!