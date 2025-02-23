Mc Cham Jr. Reacts to UDP’s Kiang Victory: Only two people are ‘loyal’ in Pres. Barrow’s Campaign Team

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Nominated councillor in the Kanifing Municipal Council, Momodou Cham, also known as Mc Cham Junior, has reacted to the by-election victory of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) over the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Saturday’s polls.

Cham stated in an interview with The Fatu Network that those who are campaigning for President Barrow are not well-liked by the Gambian people.

He linked UDP’s victory to hard work and unity, urging party supporters to welcome every Gambian to help grow the party.

“President Barrow should know that Gambians don’t like those around him campaigning. This is a clear indication,” he said, adding that they always make him believe things that are not real.

Cham, a strong critic of President Barrow’s government, cited only two people as the “only loyal” members of President Barrow’s campaign team.

“The only loyal people around President Barrow are Dou Sanno and Kebba Lang Fofana. These two never lost any campaign or election where they came from. But the rest can’t help the president win even in their community,” he said.

Cham argued that any campaign that Seedy Njie led would be a failure.

“In KMC, when I saw Seedy Njie leading Bakary Y. Badjie’s campaign I knew he would lose. Gambians are tired of those around President Barrow.”

“If these people cannot help you win election where they come from, they can’t help you win anywhere. Demba Sabally is from Bondali but he can’t help you win elections there,” he explained.

The opposition-nominated councillor described UDP Kaing’s victory as a warning to President Barrow.

“Your entire cabinet, senior government officials, and ambassadors all campaigned in Kiang, you wasted taxpayers’ money, but you lost woefully. This shows that these people can’t help you win the next election,” he said.

Cham further argued that Gambians want a leader who will respect term limits.

He acknowledges the ongoing road and electricity projects under President Barrow but cited the cost of living as the most pressing issue.

“Constructing roads and electricity is important but what’s more important is addressing the cost of living. When people are hungry, they don’t see any other development. We want an affordable food system where everyone can eat,” he said.

Cham added: “If you can’t address the skyrocketing costs of living you will not win the hearts of Gambians anymore.”

According to Cham, people like Seedy Njie are not loyal. “If you lose today, he will leave you tomorrow.”