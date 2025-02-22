Body of Missing Goalkeeper Found

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The body of Lamin Beyai, a promising young goalkeeper from Foni Side United who went missing at Lemon Creek beach Wednesday evening, has been discovered at Palm Beach, his neighbor and our source Sheikh Hatab Hydara confirmed.

- Advertisement -

Beyai, who disappeared around 6 PM while at the beach with friends after a football match, was found in visibly poor condition. A Police Intervention Unit (PIU) officer assisted in moving the body to the water’s edge and informed those present that fire and rescue services must first come to inspect the scene and body before it can be moved further.

According to Hydara, when the PIU officer contacted Kotu Fire and Rescue Services for assistance, they reported having no fuel to operate their vehicles. The situation has left Beyai’s family and community members waiting at the scene, unable to retrieve his body. According to Hydara, PIU officers at the scene assured them that a medical team is being dispatched to assess the body before transport can be authorized.