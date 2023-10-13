Friday, October 13, 2023

TANGO calls on AG, IGP, others to uphold rights of Gambian people

By Alieu Jallow

The Gambian civil society’s umbrella organization, TANGO, urged the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Minister of Interior, the Inspector General of Police, and the National Assembly Select Committee on Human Rights on Friday, October 13 to fulfil their duty of upholding the rights and ensuring the safety of the people they are charged with protecting.

Yadicon Njie Ebribo, on behalf of the CSOs, expressed TANGO’s concern regarding the deteriorating relationship between the government and its citizens. Recent developments have raised alarm, particularly the shrinking of civic space, threats against fundamental freedoms such as freedom of expression and political divergence, and the decline in the respect for the rule of law.

“The democracy and freedom that The Gambian people fought for to the extent of some losing their lives in the process are gains that we jealously have to guard. These fundamental freedoms are non-negotiable, and civil society protects them,” Njie said.

Madam Njie believes that, given how far The Gambia has progressed, any democratic backsliding is unacceptable, especially by the civil society. Therefore, as a nation, it is important to adhere to the rule of law, as outlined in section 19 of the 1997 constitution, which guarantees every individual’s right to personal liberty.

TANGO emphasizes the need for judicial reform, particularly in addressing the issue of arrest and detention without probable cause.

“We still call for the implementation of the security sector reform in all facets. Critical reforms are needed to shift sector to ensure human-centred security instead of state country instead of state centred security”.

Demba Ali Jawo, former information minister and newly elected chairperson of the Victims Centre, emphasized that they cannot afford to have more victims even after uprooting the dictatorship.

The CSOs reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the rights of people and similarly condemned any move that would plunge the nation into authoritarian rule.

