Friday, October 13, 2023

BsAC Fires Acting CEO, Finance Director Over Financial Fraud

467
By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Basse Area Council has unanimously dismissed Acting CEO Bai Gibba Sallah and Finance Director Lamin Jassey for theft.

The resolution was passed by the councillors at the general council meeting on Thursday, October 12.

“This came following reports of the findings made by the Audit Subcommittee of the Council revealing that a withdrawal of D10,000 (ten thousand Dalasis) on 31st July 2023, made by one Alieu Jawo was not supported with any voucher or an activity headline.

“In addition, a withdrawal of D40,000 (forty thousand Dalasis) on 12th August 2023, made by the new Acting Chief Executive Officer Bai Gibba Sallah in collaboration with the Finance Director Lamin Jassey was not supported with any voucher or activity headline.

“The Committee considered these withdrawals as robbery and illegal after the Acting CEO admitted and took full responsibility for the malpractices,” the council said in a press statement.

The council recommended that the two individuals repay the money to the council.

The council took action by dismissing two individuals and also passed a resolution stating that any financial transactions ranging from zero to one million should not be approved by either the CEO or Finance Director without the consent of the chairman. Any transaction exceeding this amount should be approved by the General Council.

Basse Area Council has been hit by financial malpractice over the years. Yesterday, the former Director of Finance, Lamin Suso, who is currently facing the commission on the inquiry of local government, admitted to misusing the council’s funds with the CEO, Ousman Touray.

The Finance Director Lamin Suso and CEO Ousman Touray are on administrative leave pending investigations for alleged financial malpractices.

