Syrian Opposition Ends Assad Family’s 54-Year Rule

Syrian opposition forces have seized control of Damascus and declared victory, marking the end of President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule.

Russia confirmed that al-Assad has left Syria and ordered a peaceful transition of power, though his whereabouts remain unknown. Opposition groups have declared a curfew in Damascus from 4pm local time, while celebrations have broken out in the streets.

Opposition leader Abu Mohammed al-Julani announced that state institutions will remain under the supervision of al-Assad’s prime minister until an official handover, as Syrian refugees abroad celebrate the regime’s fall and plan their return home.

Source: The Associated Press (AP)