IGP TOURAY STRENGTHENS GPF THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RWANDA NATIONAL POLICE

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Seedy Mukhtar Touray successfully concluded a week-long high-profile working visit to the Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Saturday, December 7, underscoring his commitment to advancing the professionalism and operational capabilities of The Gambia Police Force.

During the visit, IGP Touray and his delegation engaged in meaningful discussions with senior RNP officials, the Rwandan Minister of Interior, and Commissioner-General Felix Namuhoranye, who also serves as the IGP of the Rwanda National Police. These talks culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen security cooperation and facilitate capacity-building initiatives, including opportunities for GPF officers to pursue master’s degrees at the Rwanda National Police College.

The delegation visited key RNP facilities, including the basic policing recruitment and cadet academy in Gishari, where they observed the training structures and programs designed to produce highly skilled police recruits. Additionally, they toured the RNP Uniform Factory, which plays a vital role in equipping officers with high-quality uniforms to enhance their professional image and operational efficiency.

IGP Touray’s itinerary also included visits to the Counterterrorism Training Centre, where trainees demonstrated advanced techniques, and the Automated Driving Testing and Licensing Centre, which examines and certifies drivers. In the Western Region bordering the DRC, the delegation toured the La Corniche One-Stop Border Post, highlighting Rwanda’s robust border management systems.

This visit reflects IGP Touray’s leadership and his dedication to positioning the GPF as a model police force. By fostering international collaboration and learning from Rwanda’s advanced policing systems, he continues to champion the values of professionalism, innovation, and excellence for The Gambia Police Force and its service to the nation.

The Gambia Police Force