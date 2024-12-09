Darboe Blasts Barrow Over D30M Tour Spending

- Advertisement -

UDP leader Ousainu Darboe has criticized President Adama Barrow’s administration for spending D30 million on the President’s Meet The People Tour, calling it “useless and wasteful.”

- Advertisement -

Speaking during his national tour in Munyagen, Darboe said, “That money could have been used to fill other areas that would benefit the Gambian people. It could have been used on some of our major hospitals, but this government feels constructing roads is the only means of development.” He urged voters to elect a UDP government, promising more responsible use of public funds.