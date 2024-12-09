Minister Hamat Bah Accuses Darboe of Hypocrisy Over Tour Expense Criticism

- Advertisement -
Lands Minister Hamat Nk Bah has accused UDP leader Ousainou Darboe of hypocrisy following his criticism of President Adama Barrow’s D30 million tour expenses.
Speaking during the UDP’s tour in Munyagen, Darboe suggested that the funds should have been used for hospitals and other development projects.
However, Hamat Bah alleged that Barrow had donated D1 million in 2021 to support the construction of the Munyagen hospital – a donation Darboe reportedly challenged in court, arguing that the president should not have provided the funds. Bah questioned the consistency of Darboe’s criticisms.