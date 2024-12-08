From Pacharr Village to TikTok Stardom: Mankajang Daily’s Inspiring Journey of Transformation and Adventure Across the Globe

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Bakary Mankajang, affectionately known as “Mankajang Daily,” epitomizes the spirit of perseverance and the transformative influence of social media in today’s digital age. Originating from the serene village of Pacharr in the Central River Region of The Gambia, Mankajang’s remarkable journey—from a humble local radio news anchor earning a modest salary of D2,000 monthly to a celebrated TikTok influencer—serves as a powerful source of inspiration for many.

After successfully completing his senior education, Mankajang embarked on his professional path at DHK radio, where he took on the role of a local news anchor. Despite his dedication, he found himself grappling with a lack of motivation and facing stagnant growth in his career. This discontent prompted Mankajang to explore new horizons, leading him to the vibrant world of TikTok in early 2022. Initially regarded as merely a platform for entertainment and casual engagement, he quickly recognized its potential for creativity and connection. In doing so, Mankajang began to carve out a niche for himself, transforming not just his own life but also impacting the lives of those around him.

Undeterred by the challenges, Mankajang created his TikTok account, “Mankajang Daily,” where he began promoting culture, religion, fashion, and most notably, interpreting daily news in local dialects to reach a wider audience.

Initially, the journey was tough. Many mocked his efforts, and technical challenges delayed his content creation. “Sometimes it took me more than two days just to upload a video,” he recalled.

Despite these early struggles, Mankajang remained resolute.

Over time, his dedication paid off. As his follower count grew, so did his motivation.

“When I continued uploading local news videos, my followers began to increase, which motivated me.

“When I go out, people tell me they like what I do, which keeps me going,” he said.

His persistence soon led to partnerships and contracts, starkly contrasting the D2,000 monthly salary he earned at the radio station.

This new income stream marked the beginning of a significant transformation.

Mankajang’s work as an influencer gave him access to a new social circle, allowing him to interact with prominent figures in government, NGOs, arts, and media.

He explained: “Sometimes I go to events and share the same table with individuals I never thought of getting close to. These are big people who are hard to get close to, but now I have all that easy, because of the work I do.”

Notably, Mankajang became the first Gambian TikTok influencer to be gifted a car by a real estate company, easing his mobility challenges.

He also inked numerous lucrative contracts with renowned companies.

First Overseas Trip as a TikTok Influencer

Mankajang’s rise to prominence also opened doors for international recognition.

His first overseas trip as a TikTok influencer took him to Nigeria, at the invitation of award-winning Gambian Nollywood actor Musa Darboe Junior.

He described the experience as a major accomplishment, stating, “Going there to meet celebrities I had watched on television since I was a child was a huge achievement for me.”

He later visited Nigeria again for the Global Leading Women Award in Abuja, where he was invited by US-based philanthropist Zainab Musa Darboe.

This time, Mankajang enjoyed “diplomatic treatment,” being escorted around with special privileges, which he described as a “great feeling.”

Vacation to the Land of Pharaohs: Egypt

Mankajang’s international travels continued with a recent trip to Egypt with his TikTok best friend, Yusupha Jatta (known as 360 Plus).

In Egypt, the duo is expected to tour historic sites like the pyramids and produce content, further solidifying Mankajang’s growing influence.

Accomplishments

Through his TikTok platform, Mankajang has not only gained fame but has also used his platform to positively impact others.

He gained sponsors to enable students to attend university, helped resolve land disputes, and facilitated financial assistance for medical treatments abroad.

With over 125.9K followers and more than 3.2 million likes, Mankajang’s influence continues to grow.

From the humble beginnings of a village boy in Pacharr to an internationally recognized TikTok influencer, Bakary Mankajang’s journey proves that with passion, persistence, and the right platform, dreams can indeed come true.