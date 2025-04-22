Stripped, Shamed, and Filmed: EFSCRJ Condemns KMC Police Over Abuse of Woman and Child

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The EF Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) has strongly condemned the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) Municipal Police over what it described as the abusive treatment of a woman and her child, as seen in a disturbing video that has gone viral on social media.

According to the rights group, the footage depicts “a rough and indiscriminate search of a woman, alleged to have stolen, while in the company of her child by officers of the KMC Municipal Police.” While acknowledging the importance of law enforcement in addressing suspected criminal activity, the EFSCRJ emphasized that “those who break the law or violate human rights must be held accountable through due process.”

The organization expressed deep concern over what it described as a lack of professionalism and respect for human dignity. “The manner in which the KMC Municipal Police officers ruffled and searched the woman—while she was with her child—shows a complete disregard for professional standards and ethics. This act severely undermines the fundamental rights and dignity of the woman and her child,” the statement said.

Particularly troubling, the EFSCRJ noted, was the involvement of male officers in the search. “Having male officers search a woman, rendering her partly naked, and forcefully separating her from her young child without consideration for the child’s tender age is abusive,” it stated.

The group also criticized the chaotic and hostile atmosphere portrayed in the video, characterized by “loud and aggressive voices, as well as rough pushing and pulling,” noting that such conduct demonstrates a blatant lack of concern for the child’s wellbeing. The public recording and circulation of the video were also condemned as “highly dehumanizing.”

In response to the incident, EFSCRJ issued five urgent recommendations:

A full public investigation into the incident by the KMC;

The development and implementation of training protocols for KMC Police;

Support from the Inspector General of Police to enforce professionalism across all municipal police units;

Technical guidance and tools from the National Human Rights Commission;

Engagement of civil society organizations focused on women’s, children’s, and disability rights in capacity-building efforts for municipal law enforcement.

EFSCRJ concluded by offering a proactive solution:

“EFSCRJ is prepared to provide free training on human rights protection for all municipal police services, aimed at equipping officers with the knowledge and skills to uphold human dignity while carrying out their duties.”