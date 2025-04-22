Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Gambia Government Announces Civil Service Redeployments

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambia Government has announced a series of redeployments within the Civil Service, effective immediately. The changes, carried out in consultation with the Public Service Commission, affect several senior officials across various ministries.

According to a statement from Government Spokesperson and Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Ebrima G. Sankareh, the redeployments are “consistent with [the government’s] philosophy of fostering growth and promoting efficient delivery of resources within all sectors of governance.”

Among the key changes, Mr. Samba Camara Mballow, who was serving as Permanent Secretary (PS) at the Office of the Vice President (OVP), has been moved to the Ministry of Interior as the new PS.

An earlier decision to redeploy Mr. Demba S. Bah, PS at the Office of the President, to the Interior Ministry has been reversed. “Mr. Bah remains PS, Office of the President,” the release stated.

Mr. Abdoulie T.B. Jarra, formerly PS at the Office of the President, is now appointed as PS at the Office of the Vice President.

At the Ministry level, Mrs. Cordu L. Jabang, who served as PS at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services (MIMBS). In turn, Mrs. Amie Njie-Joof, PS at MIMBS, has been moved to head the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

Several deputy permanent secretaries have also been affected by the changes. Mr. Saikou Trawally, previously DPS at the OVP, is now assigned to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare. Mr. Kajally Sonko, who was DPS at the Gender Ministry, will take up a new role at the Ministry of Information. Meanwhile, Mr. Fanding Kinteh, DPS at the Information Ministry, has been reassigned to the OVP.

No further details were provided regarding the reasons behind the individual redeployments.

