Governor Raises Concern Over Absence of Government Stakeholders at North Bank TAC Session

By Alieu Jallow

The Governor of the North Bank Region, Lamin Saidykhan, has voiced serious concern over the absence of several key government institutions at a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting currently underway in Kerewan, funded by ActionAid The Gambia.

Speaking during the opening session, Governor Saidykhan underscored the importance of the TAC platform, describing it as a vital space for stakeholders to present achievements and address challenges in the region’s development process. He warned that the nonattendance of some institutions undermines the spirit of transparency and accountability the meeting is designed to uphold.

“We want to identify which institutions are not here and haven’t even sent an apology. This is not a joke—this is a serious matter,” he said. “If you didn’t attend, we need to know why. And let me be clear: this won’t stop here. We are escalating this to the national level. If your institution is absent and fails to provide any information, how do you plan to explain that at the national level?”

He further emphasized that institutions have a duty to attend and submit their reports.

“My responsibility is to compile and present everything you provide at the national level. If your report is missing, I won’t speak on your behalf—your ministry or department will have to answer for that,” he asserted.

TAC meetings are quarterly engagements that bring together local government authorities, civil society actors, development partners, and sectoral departments to evaluate progress and challenges in regional implementation efforts. ActionAid The Gambia, a key supporter of grassroots development in the region, is facilitating the current session as part of its broader efforts to promote participatory governance and citizen engagement.

Governor Saidykhan urged public institutions to treat the meetings with the seriousness they merit, stressing that repeated absences disrupt coordination efforts and reflect a lack of commitment to public service delivery.

“Please convey this message to those who are not here: this is not a joke. It is a serious mandate for every institution to participate in today’s dialogue and fulfil their responsibilities,” he stressed.

Also speaking at the session, Saikou Darboe, Local Rights Programme Manager for Upper Nuimi in the North Bank Region, reaffirmed that the TAC meeting aligns with ActionAid’s governance priorities. He emphasized that supporting transparency and accountability is a key motivation behind funding such engagements.

“TAC meetings are not acts of goodwill—they are a mandatory responsibility for all institutions. I urge all stakeholders to approach them with the seriousness they deserve,” Darboe said.

The ongoing TAC session is expected to conclude with a set of actionable recommendations aimed at enhancing inter-agency coordination and promoting greater accountability among public officials in the region.