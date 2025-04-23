Senegal’s National Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Two Former Ministers Over Covid-19 Fund Scandal

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The National Assembly of Senegal is set to launch impeachment proceedings this week against two former ministers, Moustapha Diop and Mansour Faye, the mayor of Saint-Louis and brother-in-law of former President Macky Sall. The proceedings stem from their alleged involvement in the mismanagement of Covid-19 relief funds.

According to L’Observateur, the move forms part of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s push for greater accountability in public office. The accusations stem from serious financial irregularities in the handling of CFA 740 billion mobilized to combat the pandemic’s effects.

Faye and Diop are accused of authorizing dubious disbursements, approving fictitious contracts, and making payments for services that were never rendered. Their cases will be referred to the High Court of Justice, but formal investigations can only begin after the National Assembly adopts a resolution.

Photo: Mansour Faye