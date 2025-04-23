Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre Marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The Banjul Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre on Tuesday commemorated National Sovereignty and Children’s Day at its office in Kololi.

The celebration, known as the Children’s Festival, was not only a day of joy and festivity for the young participants, but also served to underscore the deep value Türkiye places on its children. The event reflected a spirit of cultural exchange and unity, highlighting the shared values and traditions between Turkish and Gambian children through games, art, and communal activities.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to The Gambia, Mr. Oba, emphasized the importance of the occasion.

“We are very happy to observe this day, which is a significant national celebration in Türkiye with a long-standing tradition. It’s a day to recognize the vital role children play in our society, as the children of today are the leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

Halil Ibrahim Efe, Coordinator at the Yunus Emre Institute Turkish Cultural Centre, further explained the day’s significance.

“April 23rd is a national holiday in Türkiye dedicated to children. It commemorates the establishment of the Turkish Grand National Assembly in 1920 and was gifted to children by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. It symbolizes hope, unity, and the future. Türkiye is the first country in the world to dedicate a national holiday to children, underscoring their importance in building a peaceful and democratic society,” he noted.

He added that the Centre aimed not only to celebrate April 23rd as a children’s holiday, but also to create lasting memories for the children involved. As part of this year’s celebration, the Centre invited nearly 40 children from SOS Children’s Village—many of whom are without parental care—to join the festivities alongside Turkish children.

“Today, the children sang songs, played games, danced, painted, and most importantly, felt special and valued. One of the most heartwarming discoveries during preparations was realizing that children in both Türkiye and The Gambia grow up playing the same traditional games like hopscotch, jump rope, tug of war, and freeze dance,” he said.