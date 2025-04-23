Modou Mboob Withdraws Candidature for Citizens’ Alliance Leadership

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Modou Mboob, a prominent member of the Citizens’ Alliance (CA), has officially withdrawn his candidacy for the position of Secretary General and Party Leader, citing the greater interest of peace, unity, and reconciliation within the party.

This comes four months after The Fatu Network reported Mboob’s initial declaration of intent to contest for the party’s top leadership post during the CA’s National Elective Congress, originally scheduled for December 28, 2024. In that earlier statement, Mboob had passionately expressed concern over the party’s declining influence and structural inactivity. He criticized what he described as “ineffective leadership” and vowed to restore the founding ideals and values of the CA, which once inspired hope among Gambians, particularly the youth.

At the time, Mboob highlighted the urgency of reform through a democratic process. He strongly opposed any postponement of the congress, warning that such a move would violate the party’s constitution and infringe on his civil and political rights. His announcement had garnered attention and sparked renewed interest in CA’s internal politics.

However, the scheduled congress never took place. Instead, a division within the party executive over the timing and direction of leadership transition led to a prolonged internal impasse—ultimately resulting in the postponement of the congress altogether. The delay, which Mboob adamantly opposed, was viewed by some as a maneuver by segments of the party leadership to sideline his challenge. The leadership crisis remained unresolved until his eventual resignation from the race.

In a statement received by The Fatu Network today, Mboob announced his withdrawal from the race, acknowledging recent efforts by the current leadership under Dr. Ismaila Ceesay to rejuvenate the party’s structures. He praised the successful convening of regional congresses and the rekindling of grassroots enthusiasm, noting that these developments signaled a positive turnaround for the party.

“Following extensive consultations with regional leaders and close comrades… I have been advised to pursue dialogue and reconciliation,” Mboob wrote, adding that unity within the party must take precedence over individual ambition.

He described his long-standing friendship with Dr. Ceesay as another key factor in his decision, stressing that he would not allow political rivalry to jeopardize a decade-long bond. “Withdrawing from this race… is a small price to pay to preserve both our friendship and party unity,” he said.

Mboob also referenced his faith in Islam, highlighting the importance of patience, humility, and collective good over personal aspirations. He quoted verses from the Qur’an to emphasize the divine nature of leadership and the futility of division among people seeking the same goal of national development.

“To all those who supported my campaign, I extend my deepest gratitude,” he added. “I will never compromise my values or integrity, and I will continue to advocate for transparency and accountability in governance.”

His withdrawal may mark a turning point for the CA as it seeks to reposition itself on the national political stage following a period of internal tension and dormancy. Whether this move signals a broader reconciliation within the party ranks remains to be seen.