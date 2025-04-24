Shock, Trauma, and Sleepless Nights: Gambian Influencers Share Their Terrifying Earthquake Experience in Turkey

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey on Wednesday has left two Gambian influencers, Bakary Mankajang (Mankajang Daily) and Yusupha Jatta (360 Pluz), in a state of shock, trauma, and sleeplessness. The rising stars, known for their strong bond and frequent joint appearances, have captured much attention with their travels to different countries. Recently, they visited Turkey for a short vacation, where they witnessed the earthquake firsthand.

“We were terrified, traumatized, and couldn’t sleep the entire night,” they both shared.

In a mix of humor and disbelief, Mankajang described the experience as devastating, recounting how they fled their homes without shoes or proper attire, like visitors caught off guard. “I used to watch and read about earthquakes on BBC or Al-Jazeera. When the houses began to shake like trees in the wind, it clicked in my mind that this was an earthquake,” he said.

Yusupha Jatta, known as 360 Pluz, also recalled the terrifying moment. “I was in bed, talking to someone on the phone, when the bed—and the whole house—began shaking. I rushed downstairs, like everyone else, and heard Mankajang and our guide shouting. He managed to open the door, and we all got out,” he explained.

The traumatic experience, while frightening, also provided the influencers with a new perspective. “There was chaos as everyone rushed out of their homes and into open spaces. We spent the day at the community park, shaken by the events,” Mankajang added. “Even though we went back to bed, we were told to stay on standby, just in case.”

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s earthquake, they received another alert from their guide about a potential aftershock around 3 AM. “We left our homes around 1 AM and stayed in the park until noon,” Mankajang said. “Afterward, we just rested in the park to stay safe.”

Reports indicated that the earthquake, though significant, did not cause major damage or result in any fatalities. However, the experience was undeniably traumatizing for the two influencers.