“This is the seed we are planting for future generations of Gambians,” says Jaha Dukureh at Farafenni Sports Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony

By: Mama A. Touray

The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GiEPA), in collaboration with Giants of Africa, has officially laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art multi-purpose sporting facility in Farafenni.

The center will feature an educational facility, basketball courts, on-site accommodations, and income-generating opportunities, aiming to better equip the youth of Farafenni and the surrounding regions.

Malick Samba, the Ward Development Committee Chairman for Farafenni, emphasized the significance of the complex, highlighting the broad benefits it will bring to the local community and the North Bank Region at large.

“The educational center will offer access to knowledge and skills, providing our women and girls with the tools they need to compete and thrive in an increasingly globalized world. The basketball court will promote physical wellbeing, teamwork, and discipline, while the on-site accommodation will ensure accessibility for those traveling from afar. The income-generating facility will ensure sustainability and economic empowerment,” Samba said.

Lamin Saidykhan, the Governor of North Bank Region, thanked Giants of Africa, led by Masai Ujiri, for investing in the dreams and talents of the youth in Farafenni and beyond.

“This multi-purpose complex is a symbol of transformation, a beacon of possibility, and an engine that will drive education, entrepreneurship, sportsmanship, and self-reliance in Farafenni and beyond,” he stated.

Senghore, the Director of GiEPA, expressed gratitude to the partners for their investment in The Gambia. He underscored the importance of the groundbreaking ceremony, emphasizing its significance beyond just a ceremonial act. “This is not just a ceremonial act; it’s the signal of a long-term investment strategy to decentralize economic opportunities and expand our collective capacity beyond urban centers,” Senghore said.

Jaha Dukureh, the initiator of the project, urged women from the region to fully embrace the opportunities the center will offer once completed. “This is not just a center that we are starting today; it’s the seed we are planting for future generations of Gambians, and for the potential of young people in this country,” Dukureh stated.

A representative from Giants of Africa added, “We have built 37 basketball courts in 13 countries, and I’m happy to say that The Gambia is now on the map. We know that sport is powerful—not just for physical activity, but also for helping the youth develop valuable skills.”

Babucarr O. Joof, the Minister of Trade, highlighted how the new center aligns with the government’s efforts to promote skills development in The Gambia.