Mile II Prison Confirms Convict Escape From Custody, PRO Clarifies Nature of Escape

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Prison Services has confirmed the escape of convicted prisoner Modou Lamin Ndow from the State Central Prison (Mile II) on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. In an official statement, prison authorities disclosed, “The office of the Director General wishes to inform the public that convicted prisoner Modou Lamin Ndow escaped lawful custody on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at about 14:00 hours at Mile II State Central Prison.”

- Advertisement -

Ndow had been serving a sentence on two counts: stealing, for which he was initially sentenced to three years, and housebreaking, which earned him a one-year sentence. Following an appeal to the Court of Review, his sentence was later adjusted to two years for each count.

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network, the Prison Public Relations Officer (PRO), Luke Jatta, clarified the circumstances surrounding the escape, describing Ndow as a “Red Band” prisoner—a designation reserved for inmates deemed trustworthy and granted certain privileges, including greater autonomy in their assigned tasks. “He is someone who helped in the daily activities of the prison, and because of that, he’s accorded certain privileges,” Jatta explained.

According to the PRO, Ndow was working alongside an officer-in-charge, performing the task of disposing of garbage within the prison compound when he took advantage of the situation to flee. “He was part of the team assigned to throw garbage for the prison when he escaped,” Jatta noted.

In the wake of the incident, the Prison Service has called on the public to report any information or sightings of Ndow to the nearest police station.

- Advertisement -

This incident adds to a growing concern over prison security in The Gambia, following a series of high-profile inmate escapes. One notable case involved a Senegalese national accused of murdering a Gambian taxi driver in late 2024; he was recently re-arrested in Senegal and extradited to The Gambia. Similarly, Buba Drammeh, who had been on the run since escaping custody two years ago, was also apprehended in Senegal.

These recurring incidents have sparked serious public concern about the management and security of the country’s prison facilities, despite the authorities’ continued efforts to track down and recapture escaped convicts.