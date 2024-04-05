Spotlight: Meet Ebrima Mboob, New GID Director General

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In this edition of The Fatu Network Spotlight, we feature Ebrima Mboob, who was appointed as the Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department on March 15, 2024, as part of a cabinet reshuffle by Gambian President Adama Barrow.

Mboob, 48, has had a long and successful career in law enforcement, with over two decades of experience in national and international assignments.

Throughout his career, Mboob has demonstrated leadership success and has been involved in various areas such as policy development, budget preparation, project management, and reforms and restructuring. He has also excelled in stakeholder communication and strategic management.

In terms of education, Mboob graduated from Muslim High School with GCE Levels and later obtained GCE A Levels from ICE High School. He also holds a Diploma in Management Studies from the Management Development Institute and a BA in Business and Economics with a major in Strategic Management from Atlantic International University, Hawaii.

Director Mboob has obtained several certificates throughout his career, including training in performance measurement, peace support operations, child rights and protection, peacekeeping operations, and police training and assessment, among others. He has also been involved in community policing organized by the Nova Scotia Police Department and has received a certificate in public procurement.

The Director General is skilled in various areas such as policy development, planning and budget formulation, team leadership and management, strategic planning, budgeting and cost control, human resource profiling, and information and communication technology. He is fluent in English, basic French, Arabic, Wolof, and Mandinka.

Before his appointment as Director General, Mboob served in various positions both nationally and internationally. He has been a member of the Gambia Red Cross Society, the Child Protection Alliance Welfare, and the Africa Intelligence Community. Additionally, he has worked on irregular migration control with Frontex in Spain and has been involved in curriculum development and security policy formulation for the Gambia Immigration Department.

Mboob has made significant contributions, including proposals on reforms and restructuring for the Gambia Immigration Department and the strategic plan of the department for 2019-2024.

Throughout his career, Mboob has held positions such as Assistant Director General of Immigration, Commissioner for Administration, UN Police Planning Officer, Head of the Strategy and Budget Coordination Unit in the United Nations-African Hybrid Mission in Sudan, Regional Commissioner of Immigration, and Public Relations Officer, among others.

Overall, Ebrima Mboob brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role as the Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department, and his career achievements and qualifications make him well-suited for the position.